Trio suffer serious injuries in A46 multi-vehicle crash
A major road was closed overnight due to a three-vehicle collision.
The A46, which connects Bath to the M4, was shut from 21:50 BST on Saturday until about 06:00 to allow police investigation work to be carried out.
Avon and Somerset Police said two men and a woman were seriously injured and were taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
Two other people were treated for minor injuries and the vehicles have been removed.
The force said the vehicles involved were a red Nissan Micra, a green Skoda Fabia and a green Nissan X-Trail.
They collided close to the A46 Hartley Lane junction just outside Upper Swainswick.
Officers want to hear from anyone who was driving in the area at the time who might have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of it.