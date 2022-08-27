Homes could be built on edge of Somerset national park
New homes could be built on the edge of Somerset's national park if plans get the go-ahead.
Acorn Developments SW Ltd has applied for permission to build 10 homes on a small plot of land on Porlock Road, next to Minehead Cemetery.
The plans feature a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes, with parking spaces provided.
Somerset West and Taunton Council is expected to make a decision on the plans by the end of the year.
The site lies at the south-western corner of the cemetery, between Porlock Road and existing homes on Home Meadow.
Minehead is expected to deliver more than 1,000 new homes across multiple sites within the next decade, in addition to the council's own scheme to deliver 54 new low-cost homes on Seaward Way by the end of 2023.
Housing delivery in the district has been hindered by high levels of phosphates within the Somerset Levels and Moors, with plans being held-up by the need for additional mitigation to prevent levels rising, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
However, the majority of the former West Somerset area, including Minehead, lies outside this catchment area, meaning numerous significant housing projects have been developed.
