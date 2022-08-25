Flats planned for one of Taunton's main green spaces
Plans to build three-storey flats in one of Somerset's main green spaces have been submitted.
The two blocks of 42-single-bedroom flats could be built on the edge of Longrun Meadow in Taunton, known as one of the town's "main green lungs".
The plans are to "meet demand for single person flats" a spokesperson for Collier Planning has said.
Somerset West and Taunton Council is due to make a decision on the plans before the end of the year.
The flats would have access to an existing footpath into Longrun Meadow to encourage walking and cycling into the town, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Simon Briggs from Somerset Wildlife Trust said the trust was "extremely concerned" by the size of the buildings and their proximity to Longrun Meadow.
Mr Briggs said: "This area supports a wide range of wildlife which would be negatively impacted by the development."
A spokesman for Collier Planning said: "The site is in a highly sustainable location on the edge of Taunton's town centre, and also within a short walking distance of Bridgwater and Taunton College and Musgrove Park Hospital.
"Consequently, the location of the site is suitable for, and in a location where there is demand for one-bedroom, single person flats, and this is the market that the proposed scheme is aimed for.
"It is likely that the proposals would be attractive to the private rental market on this basis."
