Crews called to 25-acre field fire near Frome in Somerset
Crews from four stations were called to a field fire that spread across 25 acres (10 hectares) of countryside.
The fire broke out in a field of crops and stubble in Selwood, Frome, at about 11:50 BST on Wednesday.
Firefighters from Frome, Shepton Mallet, Trowbridge, and Warminster were called to attend.
Hose reel jets and beaters were used to extinguish the fire and the final crew left the fields shortly after 05:00 BST.
