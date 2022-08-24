Chip shops face 'extinction' amid cost of living crisis
- Published
Fish and chip shops are facing "extinction" amid rising costs, an industry expert has warned.
Some shops in the West say the soaring price of cod, sunflower oil and energy has left them struggling.
The National Federation of Fish Friers is urging the government to cut VAT and help shops with energy bills.
A government spokesman said it is supporting businesses "of all sizes by slashing fuel duty" and introducing a 50% business rates relief.
The federation has secured a meeting with ministers on Thursday to push its message that the industry needs help.
'No longer top priority'
One manager said they feared some families were cutting out regular fish-and-chip nights due to the cost-of-living crisis.
Craig Williams, from Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop near Weston-super-Mare, said the current situation was "worse" than during the pandemic.
"People were coming in to spend their money (when) they were furloughed," he said.
"People had money in their pockets, people are penny-pinching now. So fish and chips might not be top of their priority list on a Friday night."
Some shops are putting their prices up to stay afloat.
Bishopston Fish Bar on Gloucester Road in Bristol has already raised its prices three times this year, but staff hope they will not have to do it again.
Jason Ford, from the shop, said during the same period "business had dropped by about 30% per cent - but we're still going".
National Federation of Fish Friers President Andrew Crook revealed about 66% of shops had reduced opening hours to save money - equating to a fall in staffing levels of four people per shop.
He added: "Unfortunately this is potentially an extinction event for small businesses.
"It's like nothing we've ever seen before."
A government spokesman said: "We are working closely with industry to mitigate the impact our sanctions against Russia may have on British businesses, including through the creation of the £100m UK Seafood Fund.
"We're already supporting businesses of all sizes by slashing fuel duty, introducing a 50% business rates relief for eligible high street businesses and put the brakes on bill increases by freezing the business rates multiplier - worth £4.6 billion over the next five years."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk