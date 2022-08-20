Woman aged in 20s dies in Somerset crash
- Published
A young woman has died in a crash which left another driver in a serious condition, police said.
The woman in her 20s died at the scene of the collision, which involved a car and van on the A303 near Wincanton in Somerset at 23:20 BST on Thursday.
Her family have been informed and were receiving support, police said.
The driver of the van remains in hospital with serious injuries. Officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.