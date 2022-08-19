Somerset murderer's parole application under review
A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife is to have his parole application considered.
Glyn Razzell, from Somerset, was found guilty in 2003 of killing his 41-year-old wife Linda Razzell, whose body has never been found.
The Parole Board refused his release in October under Helen's Law.
A spokesperson said members would "read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports" in the lead up to Razzell's oral hearing.
"We can confirm the parole review of Glyn Razzell has been referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice and is following standard processes," they added.
The board will assess what risk Razzell could represent to the public if released "and whether that risk is manageable in the community".
The spokesperson explained that a panel would "carefully examine a huge range of evidence", exploring "the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims".
Under Helen's Law that came into force in 2020, the Parole Board previously said Razzell, who is now in his sixties, could remain in an open prison but could not be released, as result of not revealing where he hid his wife's body.
Helen's Law makes it hard for killers to get parole if they refuse to say where they hid a victim.
The Parole Board spokesperson said the panel would also consider evidence from numerous witnesses and that victim statements might be given at the hearing.
'Extreme care'
"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.
"Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care.
"Protecting the public is our number one priority," they added.
Razzell and his wife were embroiled in divorce proceedings when she went missing on her way to work at Swindon College in Wiltshire, in March 2002.
His trial heard he faced a financial settlement that he was not prepared to accept.
Razzell denied killing his wife but was found guilty by a jury.
