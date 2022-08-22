New Somerset coastal path route after two-year closure
Plans have been approved to open a new coast path to replace one that has been closed for two years.
Parts of the England Coast Path between Watchet and the Blue Anchor in Somerset have been lost to the sea since it closed in 2020.
Somerset Country Council has given the green light for a new route to be built in its place.
Councillor Mike Rigby said ensuring the new trail offered a safe walking route is a priority.
The council said there is currently no public access following the cliff top between Warren Bay and Blue Anchor.
Whilst work is underway, Somerset's Rights of Way Team will put in place a diversion for visitors over the summer period.
Councillor Mike Rigby said: "While we understand that this continuing closure has been frustrating for trail users, the presence of some geological faults on this section of our coastline has made finding the right solution key to developing the best outcome.
"Alongside this, the cooperation of the landowners and managers affected has been crucial in enabling us to negotiate a new walking route."
The council expects building work to start soon.
