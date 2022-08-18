Boy, 3, hit by mobility scooter and taken to hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a three-year-old boy was hit by a mobility scooter in Weston-super-Mare.
Avon and Somerset Police said the child was with his grandmother when he was hit outside Betfred on the Boulevard.
The collision happened at about 15:00 BST on Friday.
The driver of the grey or silver coloured mobility scooter has been described by officers as a white man with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.
Officers said the boy was taken to hospital and should make a full recovery.
