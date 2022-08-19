Cannabis dealers ordered to repay £375k
Criminals who illegally supplied cannabis have been ordered to repay more than £375,000 in cash and assets.
Wesley Wells-Burr, the group leader, was sentenced to 43 months in prison after police found multiple cannabis factories in Chard.
Wells-Burr and four others pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.
Confiscation orders totalling £376,059.32 were handed out by Taunton Crown Court.
Investigations began back in 2017, when during a search for a missing person officers found one of the gang, Jay Macquarrie, with a significant amount of cannabis.
Mobile phone and call analysis provided a link between Macquarrie and Wells-Burr.
As the investigation continued, two sites belonging to the pair in Churchstanton were searched and officers seized thousands of pounds' worth of cannabis, cash and a firearm.
Wells-Burr, 64, of Station Road, Crewkerne, was sentenced along with four others on 9 August.
The four other defendants who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis were all from Taunton:
- Macquarrie, 30, of Hornbeam Close
- Michael Swanston, 57, of Burchs Close
- Phillip Barnes, 51, of Galmington Road
- Bradley Bishop, 28, of Stoke St Mary
Jeanette Pezare, 65, of Church Lane, North Perrot, pleaded guilty to permitting a premise to be used for cannabis production and received a conditional discharge.
Dr Kirstie Cogram, manager of the Complex Crime Unit, said: "We are committed to seizing any assets gained as a result of criminal activity.
"It is not acceptable that criminals benefit from illegal activities, and we will relentlessly pursue them through the courts to ensure their proceeds are taken away from them.
"We hope cases such as this shows criminals that they will not be allowed to benefit from crime."
