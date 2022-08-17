Police appeal after man assaulted and racially abused in Frome
Police are appealing for information after a man was punched in the mouth and racially abused while sunbathing.
Avon and Somerset Police said the assault happened in Mary Bailey Playing Fields in Frome, Somerset, between 1530-1600 BST on Thursday 11 August.
The victim was not taken to hospital but is awaiting dental treatment.
The offender was described as white, between 55-60 years old, around 5ft 6ins tall, of small build with a Scottish accent.
He had short, grey hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans.
Police have asked anyone who saw the incident or has any information to get in touch.
