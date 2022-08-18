Sedgemoor District Council to vote on business park travellers' site
Land near a former distribution centre in Somerset could be turned into a designated travellers' site if councillors approve plans.
The proposed site is on land beside the former Argos building at Huntworth Business Park in Bridgwater.
It was used as an unofficial travellers' site from July 2020 to November 2021 and up to six pitches would be provided.
Sedgemoor District Council will vote on the plans in the coming weeks.
The Argos distribution centre closed in April 2021 and the building is now owned by property firm Eelvf IV UK, which is against the plans, saying they would jeopardise efforts to bring the unit back into use.
'Extremely concerned'
It alleged that travellers previously broke-in to the site, damaging property and stripping cabling, and they were "extremely concerned" about the "potential for further criminal activity", according to the tLocal Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The company stated that it was in discussions to lease the property to a business affiliated with EDF Energy and that the plans would impact access to the site.
"Proceeding with this application will prevent anyone from using the relevant part of the highway and therefore severely disrupt our client's use of the property and the future use by EDF Energy, Hinkley Point employees, or any other prospective tenant," it added.
Angela Farmer, equalities and risk manager at Sedgemoor District Council, said that if planning permission was granted then improvements would be made to the entrance, exit and the site's security.
North Petherton Town Council, the parish in which the site lies, has given its backing to the plans.
