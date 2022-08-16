A358 road closed due to mudslide in Somerset
More than 50 tonnes of mud and potatoes has been removed from a Somerset road, which closed due to a mudslide.
The A358 near Combe Florey, near Taunton, was shut on Monday evening after stormy conditions brought flooding to parts of the West.
The clean-up operation, by Somerset County Council, was stalled until Tuesday morning due to safety concerns for staff.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The weather experts say the warning for thunderstorms will possibly cause travel disruption, power cuts and lightning.
The weather warning comes after a pro-longed heatwave caused droughts across parts of the UK.
