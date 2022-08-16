A358 road closed due to mudslide in Somerset

The road closed due to mudslideTRAVEL SOMERSET
The clean-up operation was stalled until Tuesday morning, following the heavy rain

More than 50 tonnes of mud and potatoes has been removed from a Somerset road, which closed due to a mudslide.

The A358 near Combe Florey, near Taunton, was shut on Monday evening after stormy conditions brought flooding to parts of the West.

The clean-up operation, by Somerset County Council, was stalled until Tuesday morning due to safety concerns for staff.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Somerset County Council says it hopes to get the road open as soon as possible

The weather experts say the warning for thunderstorms will possibly cause travel disruption, power cuts and lightning.

Over 50 tonnes of mud and potatoes have been removed so far

The weather warning comes after a pro-longed heatwave caused droughts across parts of the UK.

