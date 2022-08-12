Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party".
Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday.
He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on Monday.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains on police bail.
His family said: "Eddie was a loving husband, dad and son, already missed terribly by Holly and George his children. He was loved by everyone he knew.
"Eddie was a very intelligent man who loved to be the life and soul of the party. Nikki, his wife, is devastated."
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to a property shortly after 02:00 BST.
Family Liaison Officers are supporting the family.
