Crews called to field fires during hot weather
Fire crews have been called out to field fires in Somerset and Wiltshire as the hot weather continues.
About 15 acres of open farmland has been affected by a fire in Thornfalcon, near North Curry, Somerset.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire crews have been called to prevent a fire from spreading across a 77-acre field in Deptford.
They are the latest in a string of field fires across the West Country over the past few days as dry conditions persist.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to Thornfalcon shortly after 13:15 BST and a section of the A378 has been closed.
The fire service said only grassland had been affected and there had been no damage to any properties.
Crews from Wilton, Warminster, Ludgershall and Salisbury were called to a field fire in Deptford, Wiltshire.
Firefighters were attempting to stop the fire spreading and several more crews had been requested to attend, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said.
They were called at 13:42 to control the fire affecting a field and about 100 bales of hay.
Earlier, at about 13:08 crews from Pewsey and Marlborough, and a water carrier from Andover, extinguished a field fire near Collingbourne Ducis.
Firefighters have been called to attend several field fires in recent days in which thousands of square metres of farmland has been destroyed.
People have been asked to help reduce the risk of fires developing in open countryside by not using disposable barbecues and ensuring cigarettes are extinguished properly.
