Women's walking football club granted Parkinson's funding
- Published
A women's sports club helping people with Parkinson's disease has won funding for its walking football days.
Taunton and District Ladies Walking Football club, in Somerset, has been given the money by Parkinson's UK to support its work.
Caroline Pike, who set up the group with Julia Tibbs, said it helps people feel "like a normal person again".
The Walking Football Association has also given the group a grant to carry out sessions.
Ms Pike was diagnosed with Parkinson's three years ago.
She said she was playing with PD Warriors, another group that do exercises for people with Parkinson's, and was "blown away" with Ms Tibbs.
"So I said why don't we set up a walking football club," she added, and they set up the Taunton District branch.
Ms Pike said: "Everybody's been so enthusiastic, we've found a real appetite for it."
She said she wanted to "give something back... because it makes me feel so good".
The group, which is for any women from any sporting background and ability, aims to improve coordination, balance, agility and fitness.
Ms Pike said anyone is welcome to come for a trial session.
The funding from Parkinson's UK means the sessions will take place once a week at Taunton Vale Sports Club.
Ms Pike and Ms Tibbs hope to continue the group's expansion throughout the south west.
