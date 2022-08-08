NHS Dentists: Patient says shortage is 'dehumanising'
A cardiology patient who has been searching for an NHS dentist for years says the shortage makes him feel like a "second-class citizen."
An investigation by the BBC has revealed the West is one of the hardest places to find an NHS dentist.
Sam Tucker, 22, suffers with a heart condition and has been told oral health is vital to prevent infections.
"It isn't my fault that I can't access basic dental treatment," said Mr Tucker.
Mr Tucker, from Weston-super-Mare, currently needs several fillings, but decided against it after he was quoted £400 by a private dentist.
"I cannot afford to go private, it's so expensive," he said.
"Cardiologists tell me oral health is essential for preventing infections and other ailments in my heart, so I do what I can."
'Never seen it this bad'
Researchers at the BBC phoned 104 dentists in the region and found only three accepting new adult patients .
The three practices are located in Bristol, BANES and South Gloucestershire.
Meanwhile, there aren't any practices accepting new adult patients in North Somerset.
The area was also the worst region for parents trying to get their children registered at NHS dentists - with just 5% of practices taking new patients.
Shiv Pabary, vice-chair of the British Dental Association says fundamental change is needed.
"I've worked in the NHS for 37 years and I've never seen it this bad," said Mr Pabary.
He describes Bristol as a 'dental desert', and says most dentists who recently qualified don't see a future in the NHS.
Samuel Labib, dentist at Hanham Dental says that dentists do not have the capacity to provide treatment,
Mr Labib said: "If I see a patient today for a check-up, it's an 8-10 week wait for them to have the requisite treatment.
Symptoms may develop or change while waiting for treatment, says Mr Labib.
Mr Tucker continues to experience mouth pain, and worries it may eventually become unbearable.
"I feel dehumanised by it and I feel left out the system," said Mr Tucker.
