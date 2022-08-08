Repair work to begin on A378 in Somerset
Urgent works are to be completed on a key Somerset road to replace the damaged surface.
Somerset County Council's highways team will begin work to replace a section of the A378 between Langport and Taunton.
That section of road has become fractured and displaced, allowing water to flow through the sub structure to create cracking and ground movements.
Preparation works are taking place between 8 and 12 August, with traffic signals and then diversions in place.
Work will commence between 15 to 26 August under a full road closure between 07:30 and 06:00 BST.
The highways team has also decided to close off a narrow back lane of the A378, known as Rock Hill, which emerges back onto the A378 at the top of One Mile Hill.
Somerset County Council's executive member for transport and digital, Mike Rigby, said: "We understand that this will cause disruption and we will do everything we can to minimise this, but we must act quickly before we see further signs of deterioration.
"Undertaking these works during the summer holidays, when the traffic is greatly reduced, is the sensible decision."
