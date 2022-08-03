Tributes paid to Radstock teen stabbed in town
Tributes have been paid to a "beautiful" teenager who was stabbed to death.
Charley Bates, 16, of Radstock, near Bath, died on Sunday in The Street.
Joshua Delbono, 18, of Slipps Close, Frome, has been charged with his murder and is due before Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Bates' family said: "Our beautiful Charley boy. We are all so very proud of you. You are desperately missed by so many."
Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the teenager's death.
A woman, 20, and a man, 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The woman has now been released under investigation, while the two men remain in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Mr Bates' family has asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, of the major crime investigation team, said the boy's family was being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.
"I understand the strength of feeling in the community over this tragedy. We're working at pace to find those responsible," he said.
"I'd urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak to us."