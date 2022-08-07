Somerset community farm's future 'on a knife edge'
- Published
A community-owned farm that sells vegetable boxes says it is struggling to cope after a huge drop in customers.
The Community Farm in Chew Magna runs a vegetable box subscription service and delivered almost 1,000 boxes to families through lockdown.
But it said the rising cost of living and cheap supermarket food is resulting in them losing customers.
Managing director Kim Brookes said with the farm's own costs rising its "future really is on a knife edge."
When supermarkets faced food shortages during the pandemic, the farm said many people turned to vegetable box subscriptions for their convenience.
"Between March 2020 and 2021 we delivered 852 veg boxes a week. Christmas week 2020 we delivered over 1,000 boxes, 182 of those to families in need," Ms Brookes said.
"That year, veg box schemes across the country saw a 111% increase. That year the Community Farm was financially robust.
"During the pandemic, along with other local veg box schemes, our customer numbers shot up overnight."
Ms Brookes said rising inflation is forcing supermarkets to tempt people back with the promise of cheap food.
"It's not just us, other veg box schemes and organic food shops are struggling too," she said.
"Whilst we recognise that sadly not everyone has the freedom to make choices in the food they buy, we also know that many people can."
The farm is urging people to support local food businesses through the cost of living crisis.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk