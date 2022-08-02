Somerset Council appoints new Lord Lieutenant
The newly-appointed Lord Lieutenant of Somerset said he is looking forward to giving back to the community.
Mohammed Saddiq, the executive director of operations at Wessex Water will take over from Annie Maw CVO when she retires in October.
He is planning to use his new position to engage with the business community and voluntary sectors in Somerset.
Mr Saddiq is chair of the board of trustees at Bristol University, amongst many other charitable organisations.
He said: "It's important for me to give something back to the community and the country which has given me so much."
His parents came to England in he late 1960s from a small village in Pakistan and encouraged him to create a good life for himself.
"They came here with virtually nothing but they had such a strong work ethic," said Mr Saddiq.
The current Lord Lieutenant has held the position for nearly eight years.
Ms Maw said: "I couldn't be more delighted by his appointment. With his business background he will bring a new skillset to the role, which will be invaluable."
