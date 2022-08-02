Fire destroys 16th-Century Knowle Inn in Somerset
A pub management team has said they are "absolutely devastated" after a large fire ripped through the building.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to the Knowle Inn, near Bridgwater, in Somerset, at around 03:00 BST.
A statement from the pubs management on Facebook said it was "lucky" no one was inside.
Multiple fire crews attended and the A39 was closed in Knowle, between Puriton Hill and Woolavington Hill.
As many as eight fire crews tackled the fire and Avon and Somerset Police asked people to avoid the area.
Absolutely devastated to be putting this post but at 3:00 this morning I received a phone call from the police informing...Posted by The knowle inn on Monday, August 1, 2022
Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station said fire crews used five main jets, two hose reel jets and two hydraulic platforms. They confirmed crews were still at the scene dealing with hotspots using buckets of water and an aerial ladder platform as of 16.28 BST.