Drum 'n bass charity bike ride event for Clevedon lake
- Published
Cyclists are taking part in a drum 'n bass cycle ride to raise money for volunteers at a popular lake.
Clevedon Marine Lake underwent improvements this year to make it wheelchair-accessible.
Ed Harris, whose twin brother Paul is now able to use the lake after a hoist was installed, said it was a "welcome addition."
The brothers plan to ride from Yatton to Axbridge playing drum n bass music and want others to join them.
All sponsorship money raised will go to Marlens, the group who look after the lake.
Paul, who has cerebral palsy, is now able to get into and out of the lake safely.
"It's fantastic to be able to go somewhere and be able to use a facility," Ed Harris said.
"Previously, getting in and out has been a bit of an adventure every time.
"For people like my brother, just having something accessible is a step towards equality."
Ed said as able-bodied people do not have to think about whether they can physically visit a place, giving people with disabilities the choice for themselves is "such a wonderful thing to have".
Their ride, on Sunday 14 August, is being described as a "conga made of bicycles."
Paul will lead on his bike, with a large speaker vehicle following the procession.
The group are inviting anyone to join them along the route.
The drum 'n bass theme was suggested by Simon Flett, a friend of the brothers who works as a personal trainer for those with accessible needs.
Ed said his brother supported the idea of "causing a racket".
Marine Lake is run by the Marine Enthusiasts charity, Marlens, and relies on voluntary work and donations to keep the site operational.
The event will start at 11:00 BST and set off from the Strawberry Line Café, Yatton Train Station.
As well as the hoist, disabled changing rooms have been created out of the old golf kiosk complete with an accessible toilet.
