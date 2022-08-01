Apex Park Lake warnings appear over toxic algae fears
Warnings have appeared around a lake over concerns a toxic algae may be present.
Those visiting Apex Park lake in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset have been warned not to go swimming in it after fears blue-green algae is present.
Despite its name it is not an algae but a bacteria called cyanobacteria that grows in hot weather.
It is harmful to humans and fatal to animals, and can suffocate fish as it uses up oxygen in the water.
Samples from Apex Park Lake are being tested by the Environment Agency.
Sedgemoor District Council has told dog owners not to let their pets drink the water.
Incidents have occurred this previously this year where dogs have become ill and died after coming into contact with the bacteria.
A pet owner in South Gloucestershire urged caution after her dog became unwell from swimming.
Dr James Greenwood, a Bristol vet, said it is not always obvious when algae is present.
"Because its so sporadic we get these areas that get cordoned off, but it's often a case of reacting than being proactive because it is very hard to spot," he said.
"You can see the algae because it looks like a swirling paint on the top of the water.
"If you poke the water with a stick and the stick comes out looking like its been in paint, then avoid the water," he added.
