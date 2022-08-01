All funding now in place for Portishead to Bristol line
The final piece of funding has been secured to re-open a rail line that has been closed since 1964.
West of England Combined Authority (WECA) leaders have agreed to invest £10m into the Portishead to Bristol route.
Metro Mayor Dan Norris called an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the final gap in funding.
"We can now conclude the final design work and then start the building and construction work in earnest," he said.
Projected costs for the scheme had risen to £152m earlier this year, creating a shortfall of £35.5m.
The meeting was called after The Department for Transport (DfT) announced £15.5m in government funding towards the project.
In the meeting, Mr Norris and councillors Don Alexander, Tim Ball and Toby Savage agreed to also invest £10m of WECA resources.
"This is a really important project. It will provide fast links for people in south Bristol and across the city to Portishead and back," said Mr Norris.
"The line closed when I was four years old. It is now vital we get on with it at pace."
However, he warned that, the Development Consent Order still needs to be approved, where the relevant Secretary of State gives national permission and consent after a recommendation from the national planning inspectorate.
He said that until this happens there were still "possible minefields" ahead.
The Secretary of State has set a new deadline of 19 February 2023 for the decision on the application.
"Inflation is going through the roof and every day's delay adds more cost. I will be chasing the Secretary of State to accelerate this process as much as possible," Mr Norris said.
Reopening the track is part of the MetroWest Phase 1 project covering Bristol and the surrounding area.
"This rail line is a vital part of helping us reach our very ambitious net zero target of 2030," added Mr Norris.
