Radstock stabbing: Two arrested after 16-year-old boy dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died after being stabbed.
Police and paramedics were called to The Street, in Radstock, near Bath, at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.
Despite receiving emergency treatment, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police confirmed the disorder involved a number of people, and an 18-year-old man and a 20-year old woman have been arrested.
The victim's next of kin have been informed while formal identification takes place.
DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Our sympathies go out to the victim's devastated family at this horrendous time for them.
"Specially-trained officers continue to provide them with support.
"We know yesterday's events will come as a massive shock to the community, but we'd like to reassure people that a thorough investigation into what happened is underway.
"People can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we conduct reassurance patrols and complete necessary enquiries following this appalling incident.
"Fortunately, incidents of this nature are rare, but it is only natural that people living in Radstock will be concerned and upset. We urge anyone who is worried speaks with those officers on patrol."
Radstock Town FC has posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family affected by the incident in Radstock tonight."
Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, Area Commander for Bath & North East Somerset, said he was "surprised" the death had happened in Radstock.
"My officers are working with schools, we have violence reduction units, this shouldn't be happening in this day and age and with young people as well," he said.
Anyone who was present during the incident, witnessed what happened or can help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222182800. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
