No plans to reopen Chard Junction station, says council
There are no plans to reopen a railway station that has been closed for 56 years.
Somerset County Council has said it has no means of funding any new station on the former Chard Junction site.
Local residents and campaigners have been pushing for the station to be reopened, arguing it will reduce road traffic and provide better train links.
A councillor said: "In the long term, it's crazy to think this won't help the environment."
The former station lies on the mainline between London Waterloo and Exeter St. David's.
Prior to its closure during the 1960s Beeching cuts, the station served villages south of Chard for more than 100 years.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, as more applications within the Chard Eastern Development Area (CEDA) come forward, the town will see significant housing growth in the coming years.
Councillor Mike Rigby supported the reopening of Chard Junction, but had not allocated any funding in its budget for initial feasibility work.
The initial study into a new station is estimated to be up to £60,000.
Mr Rigby said: "We have recently begun discussions with local representatives about the process that might be followed to build a high-level strategic and economic case for that.
"This would examine the current transport issues and identify whether rail is the preferred option for solving them.
"It would also examine the potential value for money that a rail solution might deliver, based on an assessment of future demand, capital and operating costs", he added.
