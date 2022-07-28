Fishing expeditions in Somerset help elderly with loneliness
A father and daughter have teamed up to offer fishing trips to help older people combat isolation and loneliness.
Age UK employee Becky Bostock was approached by private lake manager Adam Chamberlain who was concerned about how elderly people in his part of Somerset had become isolated in the pandemic.
The Royal Navy, which owns the lake, has allowed Age UK to run the sessions aimed at men over 60.
Steve Chinnock, Ms Bostock's father also volunteers for the charity.
She said: "We know that generally men don't talk as much about their mental health, and we know from experience from all the classes we run across Somerset that women attend more than men so it's really good to to do this activity to attract more men."
Dave Smart, who has been attending the sessions, said: "Retirement was a big shock.
"I just ended up doing DIY in the house and in the garden, which isn't too bad but you do lose the social interaction with other people."
Ray Hockley moved to Somerset to retire and said he was "glad" of the company.
"There a few neighbours where I live to talk to, but you don't really meet people at all, this is better," he said.
Petty Officer Adam Chamberlain from Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton said: "During the lockdown I noticed lots of people were lonely and mental health is a big problem."
