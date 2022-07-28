Somerset stroke survivor calls for thrombectomy access nationwide
A woman whose life was saved by a stroke procedure is backing calls by the Stroke Association to have it made available to patients nationwide.
Linda Beale, from Chilcompton, Somerset, had a thrombectomy, where the clot in her brain was physically pulled out rather than dissolved with drugs.
The goal of the NHS is to treat 10% of all strokes with way but only 28% of this target has been reached.
NHS England said it was working to improve stroke treatment services.
Ms Beale had her stroke in April 2018 and collapsed at work.
She was rushed to the Royal United Hospital in Bath and injected with clot-dissolving drugs and was then taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
"The doctor told me it could cause a bleed on my brain, but if I didn't I would be very disabled," she said.
A wire was inserted into her brain via the groin and the clot was pulled out, immediately returning movement to Ms Beale.
"The doctor asked me if I could raise my left leg, I raised it and was so relieved to get movement back.
"It's saved the NHS money to give me the thrombectomy.
"I didn't have to have any occupational therapy, I don't need carers and I can contribute to society. We all deserve to have the same chance," she said.
Thrombectomies are not suitable for all strokes, only ones with clots in arteries big enough to fit the wire into.
The Stroke Association is calling on the government to make it available nationwide 24/7.
"It's shocking that so many patients are missing out and being saddled with unnecessary disability," said Jacqui Cuthbert from the charity.
An NHS spokesperson said: "Teams across the country have continued to improve stroke prevention and treatment services - including access to thrombectomy - in line with our long term plan ambitions to save more lives.
"We are supporting local clinicians to deliver 24/7 access to thrombectomy, clot-busting drugs and other life-saving specialist stroke services in every part of the country."
