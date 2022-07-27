'Limestone Link' project aims to tackle climate crisis
A wildlife "superhighway" between the Mendip Hills and the Cotswolds has been backed by metro mayor Dan Norris.
The highway will be created by connecting habitats between Somerset and the Cotswolds for birds, bees and other animals.
Mr Norris said leadership and action is required, stating that there is a "climate and biodiversity emergency".
The multi-million-pound "Limestone Link" project will help to restore habitats and clean rivers.
The ambitious plan which is being led by the West of England Nature Partnership includes planting more than 200 hectres of woodland and over 100 hectres of wildflower-rich habitats to support bees.
Metro mayor Dan Norris said it was a "really exciting project".
West of England Nature Partnership chair Ian Barrett said: "The Limestone Link is an excellent demonstration of landscape-scale ambition to recover nature and of the partnership working that is needed to address the ecological emergency.
"We need big, connected areas of habitat to enable wildlife to thrive and adapt to climate change, creating a nature-rich landscape between the Mendip Hills and Cotswolds is exactly the type of visionary project needed to achieve this."
