Chilthorne Domer stabbing: Hayley Keating jailed for manslaughter
- Published
A woman who told a 999 operator she had thrown a kitchen knife at her partner has been jailed for six years.
Hayley Keating, 32, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, stabbed Matthew Wormleighton, 45, at a property near Yeovil, Somerset, on 14 May last year.
The knife lodged 10cm into his chest and he died in hospital later that day.
Keating denied murder and manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court but was found guilty of the lesser charge on Thursday following a trial.
Sentencing Keating, Judge William Hart said that when she caused the fatal wound she had intended to cause grievous bodily harm, she did not intend to kill him.
He added that the jury was satisfied that when Keating caused the fatal injury she had lost her self-control.
Mr Wormleighton's family said in a statement: "Matthew was a loving father, grandfather, brother and son, who was very much loved and liked by many.
"We are struggling to come to terms with what has happened and respectively request that we as a family can grieve his death in peace."
Father-of-three Mr Wormleighton and Keating had been together for about three years and the court heard they had a turbulent relationship.
The prosecution said Mr Wormleighton had been trying to leave Keating when they found themselves in a heated argument.
Keating told the court she had tossed the blade without meaning to hurt him.
When paramedics arrived at the property they found Mr Wormleighton with a serious injury to his chest. He died a couple of hours later.
A post-mortem examination found the preliminary cause of his death was a single stab wound.
The court heard Keating called the emergency services at about 04:45.
In the 999 call, which was played to the court, a distraught Keating told the call handler she had "thrown a knife at him".
DCI Mark Almond, the senior investigating officer from Avon and Somerset Police, said when officers arrived at Keating's house it was in a "state of disarray", with damage to furniture, doors and items that had been thrown around the house.
He said: "It was a fairly volatile relationship, they fell out a lot.
"The prosecution case was that Matthew was trying to leave Hayley.
"Neighbours heard shouting and arguing and things being thrown around the property.
"Shortly after that Hayley Keating made her call to the ambulance service to say that she had stabbed Matthew."
Mr Almond added: "Matthew had lots of friends and family members.
"This has been incredibly difficult for the family and I would like to pass on my sympathies to the family."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk