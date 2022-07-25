Street art spreads across town as Weston Wallz returns
Street artists from all over the UK have converged on a seaside town to brighten it up with multiple giant murals.
For the second year in a row, a host of buildings in Weston-super-Mare in Somerset are being given a dramatic makeover as part of Weston Wallz.
The festival is organised by the team from Bristol-based Upfest, the largest street art festival in Europe.
Murals will continue to be painted up until 31 July.
Upfest has worked with Weston-super-Mare Town Council and Culture Weston to hold the event, which features the work of 20 leading street artists.
Curtis Hylton, Sian Storey, David Puck, Vee, Caryn Koh and Paul Monsters are among those to design murals in the seaside town.
Their work can be found at locations including the RNLI gift shop at the marine lake, the Oxford Corner Cafe, Olea and Old Post Office Lane.
An interactive map is available for trail hunters to identify the murals.
Upfest co-founder, Steve Hayles said: "It feels great to be back in Weston-super-Mare after the success of the 2021 launch.
"When we brought Upfest to Weston last year, we didn't know how people were going to react to it, but to see the support and demand for more is incredible," he added.
Tom Newman, Culture Weston programme manager, said he hoped the project would help expand the town's cultural identity, attract new visitors and boost local businesses.
'We are thrilled to be bringing Upfest back to Weston this year," he said.
"It is brilliant to showcase so many great artists, and for residents and visitors to be able to enjoy the art throughout the summer and beyond," added Mr Newman.
Malcolm Nicholson, Weston Town Council town clerk said: "Weston is the perfect place to showcase such diverse, eclectic and thought-provoking artworks."
