Man dies after car collides with HGV near Burnham-on-Sea
Police are appealing for help in identifying a man killed when his car collided with a heavy goods vehicle.
The collision happened on the A38 Turnpike Road near Biddisham, close to the Mendip Hills in Somerset, just after 23:30 BST on Saturday.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers are trying to identify the man and contact his next of kin.
Anyone with information or footage from the scene is being asked to call the police on 101.
