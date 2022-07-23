NHS Somerset to offer better support for menopause
- Published
Women going through the menopause are to be offered new services and better support as part of a year-long trial.
The trial in Somerset involves better training for GPs, online sessions for women to learn more about the menopause and a weekly clinic.
Emma Savage, deputy director of quality and nursing, said they were aware there was "a really strong case" for women needing better menopause care.
The clinic has already had referrals from 54 of 64 GP practices in Somerset.
Ms Savage, from NHS Somerset, said: "We know that many women in Somerset will be struggling with symptoms for years and quite often their healthcare professional may not realise the cause of it.
"Some women may actually be told they are not suitable for things like hormone replacement therapy, which can have a really negative impact of their quality of life."
She said that some women will end up leaving work or reducing working hours or see relationships breaking down.
In the government's Women's Health Strategy, released on 20 July, the menopause was identified as one of the priority areas.
'Need' for clinics
A weekly specialist clinic will be run in Glastonbury by Dr Juliet Balfour.
The clinic has been funded as a year-long pilot for two sessions a week and Dr Balfour will see women referred to her by their GPs for more specialist treatment and advice.
"At last things are starting to move," she said.
"We've been trying to get funding for more specialist menopause services for years and I was thrilled when we got funding for this clinic.
"There's only 127 NHS menopause clinics in the UK.
"We really need loads more clinics, Devon and Cornwall haven't got a clinic at all, but we have now in Somerset."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk