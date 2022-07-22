Plans approved to build 70 homes in Little Keyford
District councillors have reversed a decision to allow 70 new homes to be built on the southern edge of Frome.
Developers have secured planning permission to build the houses between Little Keyford Lane and the B3092, The Mount, in Little Keyford.
Mendip District Council's planning board voted against the plans twice before.
They reversed their decision on Wednesday after the developer put forward numerous alterations.
The council's planning board voted in June to refuse the plans for a second time.
Ambient heating
Councillors told the developer, Wainhomes, they would accept "no less than the best" for the site.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the board voted in Shepton Mallet to reverse the decision after the developer amended the plans to reflect the council's concerns.
Councillor Helen Kay (Green Party, Frome Keyford) put forward a string of requests for additional conditions which the developer would have to meet for approval to be granted.
"I do feel the developers have come a long way, but I do still have some personal reservations," Ms Kay said.
The developers have agreed to retain more of the existing hedgerows on Little Keyford Lane, protect more of the existing trees and move a planned pedestrian access.
'No wiggle room'
They also said the new homes would be heated through "ambient heating", either air source heat pumps or ground source heat pumps, rather than gas boilers, which central government is trying to phase out.
Ms Kay said she did not want to give the developer "any wiggle room".
"Today Somerset County Council declared an ecological emergency, and really we should be seeing this translated into planning policy, so as many of these hedgerows as possibly can be retained," she added.
Following an hour's debate, the plans, with Ms Kay's additional conditions, were approved by a substantial margin.
Councillor Tom Killen, (Green Party, Chewton Mendip and Ston Easton) told the board: "I think there's been some good planning work here, and I applaud the developers for coming back."
