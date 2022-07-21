Exmoor cliffs at risk of land slips to be stabilised
New plans to stabilise coastal cliffs at risk of land slips are being drawn up.
Somerset West and Taunton Council said the North Hill cliffs within Exmoor National Park need to be maintained soon to protect residents and tourists from accidents.
North Hill has been prone to rock falls and land slips due to erosion.
The council has formed a partnership with environmental consultancy WSP to draw up designs for the cliffs.
The area in question runs from Minehead into the village of Porlock, and contains much of the initial stretch of the South West Coast Path.
A council spokesman said: "The current work with WSP is to design a solution to stabilise the cliff.
"It is likely to include removing dead and dying trees, encasing rock outcrops with steel netting, renewing catch netting and fencing."
North Hill was originally purchased from private owners by West Somerset Council, and was transferred to the current council when West Somerset merged with Taunton Deane Borough Council in April 2019.
The various local authorities responsible for Minehead have carried out numerous "remedial actions" over the years to reduce the amount of rock falls and land slips.
Andrew Sull, who is portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "It is anticipated that the designs will be finalised in the autumn ahead of a tender process to deliver the agreed scheme."
