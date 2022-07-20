New homes to be built near Wincanton hospital
A developer has received permission to build new homes more than three years after the plans were submitted.
Hopkins Development's plans involve 31 new homes on land to the east of Wincanton Community Hospital in Somerset.
In November 2018 the developer put forward further details that reduced the number of homes from 55 to 31.
Seven of the homes will be affordable, which is far below the council's target to offer 35% as affordable homes.
Under the approved plans, Dancing Lane will be the only entrance and exit for the new homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
No footpath will be provided to either Verrington Lane or the Cale Way estate nearby.
The existing hospital car park - which includes five disabled spaces - will be consolidated and relocated with an additional three spaces provided.
The plans were approved by the council's planning officers through their delegated powers, as opposed to being determined by a public vote.
Ben Gilpin, planning officer, said: "[It] would not cause demonstrable harm to the landscape character, visual amenity, residential amenity, biodiversity, flood risk, or highway safety".
"The proposal has been designed to ensure a minimum of two vehicle spaces are provided per unit, and this, together with the proximity of the site to services is considered appropriate, with the ability of residents to walk to services within Wincanton being acceptable", he added.
According to the developer's website, the new homes are expected to be available for purchase by early 2025.