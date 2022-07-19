Frome schools close due to heatwave safety
A trio of schools have decided to close due to the extreme hot weather.
Somerset County Council announced the schools have either completely shut or are only staying open for vulnerable pupils.
Heat warnings were issued today by the Met Office due to temperatures that reached reach highs of 40C (104F), which could be a danger to life.
It means substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required, the Met Office said.
Berkley Church of England First School, Selwood Academy and Vallis First School - all in Frome - closed their doors to students as temperatures reached highs of 30C.
'Keep children safe'
Headteacher at Selwood Academy Dan Jeffries said the team did their best try and keep the school open.
"We did have some difficulty in staffing. We had 60 percent attendance and around 10:30 BST yesterday we were sending people home ill because of the heat," he said.
"The empty classrooms went up to 32C and the rooms that had children in went up to 42C by the afternoon so we hit the point where we didn't have enough classrooms in order to keep the children safe.
"When it was looking warm I was definitely on that bench thinking we'll just get through it. But actually the children do really well. They tried their best.
"But by the last few hours yesterday, it was really difficult for everybody.
"We'll be open fully tomorrow."
