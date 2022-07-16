Somerset: Residents warned of early doors bin collections
Residents have been asked to put bins out early ahead of the hottest days.
Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) announced waste crews could start collections as early as 05.30 BST on 18 and 19 July.
SWP said its rubbish crews manage 70,000 collections to each day, and so are encouraging workers to take short breaks in the shade if needed.
The organisation asked for the public's patience and a little bit of help in the extreme conditions.
Chair of Somerset Waste Board Sarah Dyke said: "The crews do a great job, but it's going to be tough going at the start of the week.
"They will be doing their very best to stay on track and the early starts should help. If there are delays we would ask for your understanding and they will be back as soon as possible."
Somerset Councillor Mickey Green said: "We're seeing lots of examples of crews being given cold drinks and ice lollies on their rounds.
"That's a very kind gesture that really helps and is hugely appreciated."
Crews will be out on Saturday to return for recycling collections missed in some parts of South Somerset and Mendip on Monday and Tuesday.
