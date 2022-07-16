Heatwave: water safety warning during extreme heat
A doctor has urged people not to put themselves at risk by being tempted to plunge into cold water during the current hot spell.
NHS medical director for the south west of England, Dr Michael Marsh, has warned of the dangers of attempting to cool off in rivers and lakes.
Dr Marsh said there are many hidden hazards below the surface of the water.
"Be careful about your behaviour by not putting your self at risk by jumping into freezing cold water," he said.
Dr Marsh said going into cold water during the hot weather presented a danger to everyone, not only the vulnerable.
'Colder than you think'
"In the rivers you've got to be careful of the currents and the hidden hazards such as weeds," he said.
"In lakes it is absolutely about hidden hazards and with the sea it's much colder than you sometimes think, because you've got hot you think it's going to be pleasant.
"If you're young fit and healthy, don't jump off cliffs into freezing cold water and think you're going to be alright. It's dangerous," he added.
The medical director asked people to take precautions against the heat and to protect themselves, as well as others.
"There is personal protection but there's also being a responsible member of society. I would say to everyone to apply sunscreen, wear a hat and use the shade, those are all key things.
"The very young and very old are most vulnerable and we need to help them," he added.
Watchet Coastguard has also issued a warning, saying it expects an increased number of visitors to the coast and local rivers, lakes and reservoirs.
"We ask anyone thinking to harbour jump to consider the risks, as unknown hazards can be present under the water as well as the current which is present after high water has passed," it said.
"Swimming across harbour entrances is dangerous as a head bobbing in the water is not easy to see on a boat as it enters the harbours.
"The same risks exist where many locals head inland to Wimbleball Lake, the depth of water, and cold water which is not meant to be swam in, or jumping off the bridge which can lead to injury," added the coastguard.
Cheddar Reservoir is to be temporary closed between Sunday and Tuesday, with all car parks and pathways also unavailable.
A spokesperson said it was in line with the reservoir's "water safety practice for extreme heat scenarios" and they wanted everyone to stay safe.
"We know the water can look very tempting on hot days, but there are many hidden dangers and we don't want any extra pressure on the emergency services over what will already be a very busy few days for them," they added.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service asked people to be mindful of the dangers of cold water shock, which can lead to breathing problems and make it difficult to swim.
"If you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, don't panic - fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back in the water and float on your back until the effects of cold water shock pass," it said.
