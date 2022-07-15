Protesters occupy threatened A303 oak tree
Protesters are occupying a tree to try to stop it being cut down as part of plans to expand a major commuter route.
The small group of campaigners said they believed the oak near Sparkford in Somerset was close to 600 years old.
But National Highways, which is dualling the A303, claimed it was between 50 and 100 years old.
It added that where possible it tried to avoid felling trees for road works but that would not be possible on this occasion.
Protesters have been at the site for a week camping in and around the tree.
Using a National Library of Scotland OS First Edition map of the area produced in 1886, tree expert Rob McBride estimated the tree to be about 400 years old.
He said National Highways was "greatly underplaying" its significance.
"It would take thousands of tiny newly planted saplings to even begin to sequestrate the carbon that this one tree does," Mr McBride said.
"[They] are using consultants that don't know how to age an old tree properly.
"It smacks of downplaying the true value of ancient and veteran trees."
Activist and deputy mayor of Glastonbury Indra Donfrancesco said because paperwork only showed the tree to be 50-100 years old, it would not receive any automatic protection.
"We would like contractors, National Highways, to double check the paperwork," she said.
"We don't think it has had a proper back survey or ecology survey."
Ms Donfrancesco said they had been trying to enter into negotiations with contractors to find a solution.
She said the tree was not part of the dualling but on a slipway which they believed could be re-routed.
"If you look at the plans, this tree is on an embankment, can the road move slightly?" she said.
Environmental responsibilities
National Highways said it would work with police, all relevant authorities, and those protesting.
It added: "We take our environmental responsibilities very seriously.
"We only cut back or fell trees where it is essential to keep people safe, protect the environment or where it is necessary to allow us to improve journeys.
"We have made sure to investigate other possibilities to see if we can avoid removal.
"Sadly, that was not possible on this occasion."
