Weston-super-Mare See Monster art installation arrives
A decommissioned North Sea platform has arrived at its seaside destination where it will be transformed into a public art piece.
The Weston-super-Mare See Monster was transported on a flatbed barge as large as a football pitch to the Tropicana.
The art project aims to create conversations about sustainability.
Newsubstance, one of the groups behind the installation, said the "world-first project" is an "ambitious feat of design".
Organisers said it will feature four levels animated by a waterfall, a 6,000-piece kinetic installation forming the monster's shimmering scales, an onboard green oasis and a seated amphitheatre and broadcast studio.
Executive member for placemaking and economy at North Somerset Council, Mark Canniford said: "North Somerset Council have worked closely with Newsubstance throughout the project, and we are excited that See Monster is on its way.
"There will be an impressive calendar of events and activities planned across the town to celebrate its time here and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the country to share in this unique event."
The installation forms part of Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, which features 10 separate projects that draw on science, technology, engineering and maths.
A phased opening at the Tropicana is expected to begin during August bank holiday.
