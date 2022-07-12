Taunton and Minehead e-scooter trials to finish in November
E-scooter trials in two towns will finish in November ahead of the government bringing forward new travel legislation.
Somerset West and Taunton Council was selected to be part of a national trial of electric scooters.
The vehicles were first rolled out in Taunton in October 2020, followed by Minehead in June 2021, as part of an agreement with Zipp Mobility.
The council has now confirmed that both trials will end on 30 November.
The government is currently considering whether e-scooters will be legalised across the UK.
People wishing to use them within Taunton or Minehead must be aged 16 or over and have a provisional or full driving licence.
The Zipp e-scooters being used in the trials are limited to 15mph, though other models available commercially can exceed 30mph.
Councillor Dixie Darch, the council's portfolio holder for climate change, confirmed the end of the trials at a council meeting in Taunton on 5 July, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
'No decision' about future
She said in her written report: "Current regulations for rental e-scooters still apply, and private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public roads.
"Trials will continue to run until 30 November. No decision has been made about what will happen to trials after that date."
Somerset West and Taunton is one of 31 local authorities across the UK where e-scooters trials are being carried out - and one of three in Somerset, the others being in Bath and Yeovil.
The Yeovil scheme - a partnership between South Somerset District Council and Zwings - was extended to Crewkerne and Chard, but their element of the trial was ended in October 2020 after Zwings deemed it was not "commercially viable" to continue.
