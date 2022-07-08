West Somerset Railway might purchase Somerset council car park
A heritage railway could purchase a council-owned car park near as part of an effort to upgrade its facilities.
West Somerset Railway (WSR) offered to purchase the car park and toilets near Bishops Lydeard station for £50,000.
Somerset West and Taunton Council is considering the sale, arguing the offer is above market value and therefore "good value for taxpayers".
WSR runs services between Bishops Lydeard and Minehead between April and October.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for economic development, planning and transportation, said: "Due to the location the facilities are used solely by those using the railway.
"The offer is being considered and would be subject to a restriction on use to a public car park and public conveniences."
Mr Rigby added an external valuation of the land had concluded "the offer price is in excess of the open market value with use restrictions", as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The car park lies at the western edge of the village, a short distance from the A358.
If the sale went ahead, charges on the car park would only be permitted if the proceeds went to "charitable or community purposes".
