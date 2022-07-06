Woman, 100, organises Congresbury gymkhana for 76th year
A 100-year-old woman will help run an annual gymkhana for "as long as she can" after 76 years of being involved.
Lily Gibbs, from Congresbury, near Bristol, said her parents came up with the idea of the village gymkhana with other farmers after World War Two.
She said her parents thought it would be a chance to ride ponies freely and when they made money, the group began a Congresbury Gymkhana Benevolence Fund.
Ms Gibbs said it has raised thousands since then and helped local charities.
The event began in 1946 and the group of farmers would visit local families who were struggling at Christmas, giving them £5 in cash or vouchers to pay for coal and food.
One of a family of 12, Mrs Gibbs went on to have sons Alistair, Michael and Andrew.
Michael was one of three riders to complete a sponsored ride from Buckingham Palace to Congresbury Cricket Club in 1976 to raise money for the local club.
Other groups and charities the gymkhana has helped support includes Guide Dogs for the Blind, Congresbury Youth Club, the Great Western Air Ambulance, Alzheimer's charity, Bristol Hospice and Bristol Children's Hospital.
Son Alistair Gibbs, said his mum is "an amazing woman and she's got a heart of gold.
"She's always done something for village fetes and her connection with the horses went on from there."
He said "just seeing the smiles on children's faces when they ride their first gymkhana or get their first rosette makes it all worth it".
Following a stroke three years ago, Mrs Gibbs spent time recovering at Weston General Hospital.
With only one "very tatty wheelchair" for everyone to share to get out for some fresh air, she helped to buy new wheelchairs for the ward.
She said through the gymkhana, she and everyone supporting it over the years have helped "so many people".
"And I feel like people these days, with everything going up and people struggling to afford things, people do need helping."
