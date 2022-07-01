Taunton: A358 Toneway roadworks enter final stage
The final stage of a major roadworks scheme linking Taunton town centre to the M5 has begun.
Contractors have been working at the Creech Castle junction on the A358 Toneway since August 2021, delivering a scheme worth £8.3m.
Since then motorists have had to contend with traffic jams, road closures and numerous diversions.
But Somerset County Council said on Thursday the scheme would now be moving into its final phase.
This will include night-time closures being in force from 25 July for up to six weeks before the road completely reopens, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There will also be a full road closure in force from the Hankridge roundabout to the Asda junction inbound, and from the Wickes roundabout to the Hankridge roundabout outbound.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "We are extremely grateful to local residents, businesses and road users for their support and patience during this complex and challenging scheme - it's excellent news that we are now approaching the final phase."
In addition to increasing the junction's capacity, the scheme is designed to deliver improved pedestrian and cycling connections.
