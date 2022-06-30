Queen Victoria’s coffin lace found in Somerset to be auctioned
White lace which is believed to have been used to shroud Queen Victoria's coffin is to be auctioned.
The lace, which spent years in the attic of a Somerset property, will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers' in Derbyshire on 30 June.
The portion of pall is estimated to sell for between £1,500 and £2,000.
The unnamed 60-year-old seller said: "I was given the lace by my grandmother more than 40 years ago when I was a teenager.
"It went into my treasure box, a collection of family items I've kept since childhood.
"The lace has been sealed away in darkness in my attic for years. I hope that has helped to preserve it."
Queen Victoria died aged 81 on 22 January in 1901 at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.
A deathbed photo shows her surrounded by white lace, while she asked to be dressed in a white dress and wedding veil, along with a white pall for her coffin.
A note accompanying the lace reads: "Portion of the Pall that covered Queen Victoria's coffin on her last journey from Osborne. Isle of Wight. Feb 1st 1901."
Notty Hornblower, textiles consultant at Hansons Auctioneers, said it is "a remarkable find, and very touching".
"In some small way the lace reflects the overwhelming love Queen Victoria had for her husband," she said.
"Her request to be buried in white wearing her wedding veil, and to have a white pall on her coffin suggests she was looking forward to being reunited with him.
"What a wonderful piece of royal history to own and cherish. It's worthy of a museum or royal collection."
