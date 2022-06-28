Wiltshire Police launch appeal after man seriously assaulted
Police have launched a witness appeal after a man was assaulted and left with life-changing injuries.
Officers cordoned off an area in The Planks in Swindon following the incident that happened at about 17:00 BST.
The seriously injured 21-year-old man was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Wiltshire Police said no arrests had been made but its inquiries were ongoing.
