Somerset coach and haulage companies call for fuel rebates
- Published
Coach and haulage operators are campaigning for fuel duty rebates in the face of "nightmare" price rises.
According to the RAC, average petrol prices stand at 186.59p per litre, with diesel at 192.48p.
Stuart Berry of Berrys Coaches said he estimated his costs were in "excess of half a million pounds" for 2022.
The owner of the Somerset-based firm said the 5p fuel reduction was not enough and customers should not face price hikes in a cost of living crisis.
"In the 40 years I've been in the business I've never seen times quite like this," he said.
"We estimate the annualised cost to us at the moment is something in excess of half a million pounds."
Mr Barry said as a result he was required to increase private hire customer and ticket prices.
"We pay fuel duty.
"We would like to see a level playing field between bus companies coach companies and the rail industry," he added.
Gloucestershire manging director of the Cullimore Haulage Group Moreton Cullimore said the Road Haulage Association was campaigning for a 15p per litre reduction in the cost of fuel.
"But fuel prices keep marching forward.
"My concern now is that actually we need more then that if fuel continues to rise.
"Each of our 66 lorries now costs £20K extra to run - £1.3 million total.
"We used to get a volume trade discount.
"Now we are paying the same price as garage forecourt price, and I have no idea what we'll be paying in three days' time."
The government has ruled out specific measures to tackle fuel costs, but has put together a £37bn package to help families deal with the wider rises in the cost of living.
