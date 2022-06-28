Officers appeal for help after Bridgwater sexual assault

CCTV ImageAvon and Somerset Police
Anyone who can identify the man should contact the police.

Police investigating a serious sexual assault have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

A woman was assaulted on the green opposite Clarks Road in Bridgwater, Somerset, at around midnight on Friday, 24 June.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers believe the man in the image "has information" relating to the assault.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the force.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics